NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are coming to an end this morning, and today will be a drier day than yesterday for much of New Mexico. Drier air moves in from AZ and moisture will be situated in eastern and southern NM. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving in the east/southeast direction through the evening. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands and far eastern plains during the mid-afternoon to evening. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will stay drier today, with only a slight chance for a light shower. Temperatures will be hotter, climbing into the mid-upper 90s and over 100 degrees for southeast NM.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: