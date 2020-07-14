Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers have lasted through the night in northern NM, but the majority of the state is waking up dry and partly sunny. More showers and storms will develop during the early to mid-afternoon hours, mainly in the mountains to the north and west. Storms will push east throughout the evening, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in ABQ, and one or two severe storms will be possible, especially in the northeast highlands. T-storm threats include damaging wind and hail. A few showers will last into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay very hot today, but not as likely to break heat records in most spots. Temperatures will gradually taper off day by day through the weekend as the highest heat pushes east to Texas.