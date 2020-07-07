Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are ending early this morning, and the state will be dry and partly sunny as we head into the early afternoon. Showers and storms will pop up along the central mountain chain early this afternoon, with some showers also possible in the southwest mountains. All showers and storms will move east/southeast, with some stronger storms possible in eastern NM. The Metro area will likely be completely dry today. Drier air continues to move into the state through tomorrow, diminishing all rain chances Wednesday through Saturday. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for southern Colorado today, 10 AM – 9 PM, so be sure to exercise caution.

Temperatures will be heating up through the weekend, with above average temps in the 90s all week, and 100s for much of the state Friday through the weekend. Record high temperatures will be possible in many spots Saturday and Sunday.