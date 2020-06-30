NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and mild across the state. Wildfire smoke has been settling in the Four Corners area, and an air quality alert is in effect until 11 AM. A cold front is moving across the state today, bringing more wind, dry air and cooler temps for the northern half of the state. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening due to high fire danger. Fire danger will lower later this week as moisture starts moving back into the state. The state will stay dry today and tomorrow, with rain chances increasing Thursday through the weekend.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: