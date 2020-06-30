Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Critical fire conditions return tomorrow across New Mexico as a cold front sweeps across the state. Storm chances move in late this week, kick-starting the monsoon.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm weather has contributed to a critical fire danger across most of New Mexico today. Windy weather will return Tuesday, especially across eastern New Mexico where the critical fire danger returns again. A cold front will also move east across New Mexico keeping temperatures 5°-10° cooler than today.