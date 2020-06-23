NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few storms are moving through Roosevelt County and the surrounding area this morning. These storms are bringing heavy downpours and lightning. Storms will end throughout the early morning, and then the whole state will be dry until around 12 PM. More storms will develop during the early afternoon, starting isolated and becoming clustered as they move southeast. Severe storms will be possible across eastern NM during the afternoon and tonight, with large hail and damaging wind possible. Temperatures will be cooling down in eastern NM today behind the cool front.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: