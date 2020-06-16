Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Rain fell in parts of the metro this evening with an isolated storm. Showers are ending across the state tonight. More in store Tuesday afternoon before drying out the rest of the week.

Dry air is moving into the Four Corners region today, bringing a critical fire danger to parts of southern Colorado. An Air Quality Alert is in effect tonight across northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado where smoke from wildfires in Arizona and Colorado could create dangerous conditions. Sleep with the windows closed and turn off the swamp coolers overnight. While more afternoon storms are likely tomorrow across New Mexico, as dry air moves in at the surface, most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. Lightning from storms and strong downburst winds will be the biggest hazard Tuesday.