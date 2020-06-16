NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and dry with mild temperatures. It’s a nice morning to get outside before temps heat up again this afternoon with another round of showers and thunderstorms. T-storms will develop from southwest NM to northeast NM, along the RGV and I-25 corridor. Gusty winds, lightning, dry storms, and heavy downpours are all possible during the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, southeast NM will stay mostly dry and same with the Four Corners area. The monsoon pattern will erode tomorrow, with drier air moving in, and moisture shifting to southeast NM with a chance for showers and storms there Wednesday. Temperatures will be staying hot and slightly above average through the weekend.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica Meyer