Windy conditions continue Tuesday with strongest gusts in eastern New Mexico

Winds are still breezy across eastern NM this morning, as a cold front pushes across the state. With the winds shifting in from the NW, wildfire smoke has drifted into southern NM this morning. Air quality will be unhealthy through the morning, but will improve as wind kicks up midday.

Wind will kick back into high gear today, with the strongest winds in eastern NM gusting up to around 50-55 mph through the mid-afternoon. Winds will be gusty in northern NM and the Rio Grande Valley as well, with gusts up to around 40 mph. Winds will start to die down overnight tonight, leading to calm conditions Wednesday. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for much of the state today, with high fire danger.

Aside from the wind, temperatures will be cooling down, with highs around five to sixteen degrees colder than normal. Tonight is going to be another cold night, with temps dropping to freezing in the higher elevations. Temps will heat up closer to normal on Wednesday.

Rain is in the forecast for the northeast highlands this morning, through around 3 PM. Tonight will be dry.