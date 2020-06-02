NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cooler and humid across the state. A few showers are still passing through western NM but will dissipate throughout the early morning. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny through the morning, with another round of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. More rain will be possible across eastern NM today, thanks to heavy moisture streaming into the eastern side of the state. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Drier air will start to push into far northwest NM, leading to slightly drier weather in the Four Corners and southwest Colorado. As this drier and hotter air starts to move into the state, shower and storm coverage will lessen on Wednesday and Thursday, staying mostly to the mountain regions. Temps will head into the upper 90s and 100s through the end of the week.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: