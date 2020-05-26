NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and dry across the state. We will start warming temperatures back up to around normal today, and temperatures will be hot by tomorrow. A few showers or storms are possible near the Texas state line this afternoon, but otherwise the state will be mostly sunny and dry. Rain chances will start to increase in the northern mountains tomorrow, and across eastern NM on Thursday as a backdoor cold front moves in.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: