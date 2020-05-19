Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds are moving into the state this morning, thanks to an influx of upper-level moisture. We will have some showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be in eastern New Mexico. Due to dry surface air, it’s unlikely that many showers or storms will produce rain in central or western New Mexico. These dry surface conditions could lead to dry thunderstorms or virga for most of the state, which could produce gusty winds and lightning. There is a marginal risk for severe storms in northeast/east NM, with threats of damaging wind and hail.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from midday through the evening for central and western NM, and southwest Colorado. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph in northwest NM and up to around 50 mph in Colorado.

Temperatures will stay hot today, especially east. A cold front will start cooling temperatures on Wednesday.