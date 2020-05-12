Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Finally, widespread rain and thunderstorms have returned to New Mexico Monday. Severe storms possible this evening in eastern New Mexico. Dry and warm weather returns for the rest of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing across the state Monday. Far Eastern New Mexico is at the highest risk this evening for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado may even be possible, however, the chance is very small. Rain and storms will taper off from west to east this evening and overnight as drier air moves into the state.