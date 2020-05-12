NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has ended this morning, and we are seeing patchy dense fog in east and northeast New Mexico. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for Union, Harding and Quay counties, but there is fog in surrounding counties as well. Once the fog dissipates by around 10 AM, the state will be under sunshine. A few pop up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening in eastern New Mexico, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be heating up today, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect 12 PM – the late evening for southern Colorado, due to 30-35 mph wind gusts, dry conditions and low relative humidity. More red flag warnings will be in effect across New Mexico tomorrow.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: