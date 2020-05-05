Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with windy conditions this morning as a cold front pushes south across the state. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 AM for southeast and south-central NM, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Winds will calm down this afternoon as the cold front moves out of NM. Temperatures will be cooler today behind the front, providing the most relief for eastern New Mexico. Highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s are expected. A few showers are possible in the Northeast Highlands during the late afternoon to early evening.

