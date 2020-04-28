Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another hot day, with breezier winds, especially in Northwest and Central New Mexico and Southwest Colorado. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect 12 PM – 8 PM for these areas, due to the possibility of 40 mph wind gusts, low relative humidity and hot temperatures. A few showers are possible in the Northeast Highlands and Northern Mountains this evening, but the daytime will be dry for all of the state.

Temperatures will be very hot this afternoon, especially in Southern New Mexico, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during peak heating hours. A cold front will push south across the state this evening, cooling temperatures off tomorrow, especially in the east. A high pressure ridge will move over NM on Thursday and Friday, bringing in some potentially record high temperatures.