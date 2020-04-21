Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning, areas north of I-40 are seeing scattered rain showers and some light mountain snow showers. Everyone south of I-40 is waking up dry with partly cloudy skies. Throughout today, scattered rain and storms will continue north of I-40, and some storms in the northeast highlands may be severe. A Marginal and Slight Risk is in place for Union County, along with portions of Harding and Quay counties. According to models, the best chance for strong and severe storms maybe during the mid-afternoon and evening. The threats will be hail and strong wind, and an isolated tornado will be possible. Be sure to turn on the weather alerts on your phone!

South of I-40 will be mostly to partly sunny today, with breezy winds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph in west and south central NM.