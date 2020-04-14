Fog lingers in eastern New Mexico Tuesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of the snow and rain has moved out of New Mexico this morning, and we are waking up to snowy roads, patchy dense fog, and some freezing fog, mostly in central and eastern New Mexico. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for the east mountains, central highlands, Santa Fe area, and Las Vegas area until 9 AM. Use caution on the roadways, including I-25 and I-40.

Fog will clear out during the morning and midday, lasting until the early afternoon in eastern NM. Sunshine is expected for the afternoon and evening. A few snow/mix showers are possible today, mostly in the NE Highlands and near the Sacramento Mtns. Temperatures will be chilly, with below-average highs, and another hard freeze is possible across much of the state tonight.