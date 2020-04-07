Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with some cloud cover across eastern NM, but drier air will move overhead today, allowing for mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter for our afternoon and temps will be mild/warm again. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening in southwest NM, including spots like Lordsburg, Deming, Silver City, and Las Cruces.

The next big weather maker is a cut-off low pressure system that’s currently off-shore of California. It’s moving very slow, and likely will not bring any rain to NM until Thursday. The system will bring isolated rain chances to the state through Monday.

