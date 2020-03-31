NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a chilly morning across New Mexico, with many spots in the 20s to the north and west. Make sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door. Later today is going to be nice and mild, as temperatures warm up from yesterday. Winds calm down thanks to high-pressure overhead, in fact, today will be one of the two calm days this week. Enjoy it while it lasts, because the strong wind will return to the state tomorrow. More cloud cover will move into the state by midday and afternoon, but the weather will stay dry. Isolated rain showers are possible Wednesday.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: