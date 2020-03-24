Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be a quieter day as yesterday’s system moves east and zonal flow moves overhead. This will keep temperatures mild, and calm the wind down across the state. Maximum wind speeds today will be around 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for all of NM.

Windy weather returns Wednesday, with wind advisories likely to be issued for eastern NM. There will also be high fire danger for eastern NM on Wednesday, due to dry weather, warm temperatures, low relative humidity and strong winds.

