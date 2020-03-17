Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up with messy weather this morning. There is dense fog along the eastern state line, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Showers and thunderstorms are moving across southeast NM this morning, where overnight temperatures are very mild. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in eastern and southern New Mexico through this evening. The rest of the state will stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Today is our last very mild day before temperatures start dropping off big time for the rest of the week.

The next big storm moves in on Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the whole state. Snow will start in the west and northern mountains during the day, with accumulation adding up from Wednesday late afternoon/evening and lasting into Thursday. This storm also brings the threat of severe weather to eastern NM, where a marginal risk is in place, and Hobbs is on the edge of a slight risk. Hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado are possible.