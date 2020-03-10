NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry across the state, with only a few showers moving into western New Mexico. We will wake up with partly cloudy skies, and mild temperatures, which will soar above average again by this afternoon. Scattered rain showers will become more widespread during the afternoon for west and central NM, with a chance for a few showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley from the mid-afternoon to early evening. This does include spots like Albuquerque, Socorro and Santa Fe. The late evening is looking drier.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: