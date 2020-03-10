Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and mountain snow chances will move in almost every day this week after Monday. The best chances for rain in Albuquerque will be Wednesday and Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.

A slow-moving storm system will approach New Mexico from the west the rest of this week, bringing rain and mountain snow chances back. Western New Mexico will see the best chance for the heaviest rainfall the rest of this week, with mountain peaks above 9,000 feet seeing a few inches to over half a foot of snow. Better chances for rain move into the Albuquerque metro Wednesday and Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.