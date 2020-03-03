Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain showers are already starting up this morning in southern New Mexico, and will only become more widespread and heavy throughout the day. Grab an umbrella and raincoat if you’re in spots like Roswell, Carlsbad, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Deming and Silver City. Rain will turn to heavy snow in the high elevations of the Sacramento Mountains today and tonight. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today through Wednesday midday for the Sacramentos, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Gila Mountains and Black Range.

As for areas north of I-40, the weather will stay completely dry today, with increasing clouds during the afternoon and breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures stay mild in the 50s and low 60s today.