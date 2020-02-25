NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow is moving across eastern NM this morning, which could cause low visibility and some slick spots on the roads. Scattered snow and some wintry mix will continue for eastern NM today, however, the west half of NM will stay dry and mostly sunny. Colder air settles in behind a cold front, and highs will be colder than average for the entire state, and temps will feel even colder due to wind. The wind will be strongest in NE NM, gusting up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect there from 11 AM to 6 PM. Winds in ABQ won’t be as strong as yesterday, only gusting up to around 25 mph. Western NM will be windier than yesterday, with gusts up to around 35-40 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be frigid cold, dropping into the single digits, teens and 20s for most of the state.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: