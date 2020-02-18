NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across the state this morning, which has popped up some light snow showers in northeast NM. Those will have little to no impact on the morning commute. The weather will stay dry across the state today from 8 AM, on. Some cloud cover will pass overhead today, and winds will stay breezy in eastern NM, especially this morning. Temperatures will be cooling down five to thirty degrees as the cooler air moves in, the biggest temperature drops will be in eastern NM.
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: