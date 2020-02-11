Winter storm brings blowing snow, cold temperatures to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm is in full effect this morning, and many schools and workplaces are closed or delayed due to snowy roads. Winter storm warnings will last until 11 PM tonight, and last through Wednesday morning for the south end of New Mexico. Winds are very strong, causing blowing snow, reduced visibility, and creating icier road conditions. These winds are also making temperatures feel much colder this morning. Make sure to wear all of the winter gear as you head out today, wind chill temperatures will be frigid cold and snow is expected to continue through the day.

This morning, a snow hole is forming over Albuquerque due to the strong easterly winds. Those winds are expected to subside during the afternoon, so snow is expected through the afternoon and evening hours. All of the mountains and the east side of the state will see the highest snowfall totals. Still, ABQ and Rio Rancho can expect 2-4″.