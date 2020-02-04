Cold front, snow moves across New Mexico on Tuesday

Closings & Delays
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is flying across Central and Northern New Mexico this morning as a cold front moves across the state. Slick spots are developing, so make sure to use caution on the roads. During the day, scattered snow will continue, mainly east of I-25, and in the northern and central mountains. Light snow accumulation up to an inch will be possible in the ABQ metro through the evening hours. By tonight, the snow will shift to southeast New Mexico, becoming heavy and creating snowy and icy conditions by Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation will range from 1-3″ in the highlands and plains, but the northern mountains and Sacramento mountains could see up to 6-8″. There are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect through tonight and tomorrow for much of the state.

Temperatures will be much colder today and tonight, and with breezy winds up to 35 mph, temps will feel even colder. Make sure to bundle up this morning!

