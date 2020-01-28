Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow continues to move out of eastern New Mexico this morning, and some slick road conditions are possible. The wintry weather is expected to move out of the state by the end of the morning commute, and skies will clear through the day. Winds are very breezy in eastern NM as well, due to the close proximity to the low-pressure system, which is moving east over Texas. A wind advisory is in effect for Curry, Roosevelt, and Lee counties through the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

High pressure will return to the state today, allowing for sunshine and calming winds by the afternoon. The next system will move into the state tomorrow, with snow and mix starting Wednesday afternoon and evening, and snow continuing for southern NM through Thursday.