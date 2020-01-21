Live Now
Winter weather moves across state bringing snow to northern mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather is moving across the state from west to east this morning, with snow in the mountains, and wintry mix/rain in the lower elevations. Slick conditions are possible on our main travel routes, including I-40, I-25 and US 550.

Precip will move into ABQ by around 8 a.m., sticking around and possibly accumulating up to around 1″ in the Foothills, West Mesa and Rio Rancho. Rain will start in SE NM by around noon, staying rainy through the early evening, while west and central NM will start to dry up in the late afternoon and early evening. The state dries up overnight, with exception to the northern mountains and west mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the mountains and NW, as that’s where we will see the most snow accumulation.

Video

