Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Temperatures are starting out primarily in the 20s and 30s across the state this morning, with light wind. Through today, we will see the wind picking up on the east side of the state again, but especially in the northeast. That is where there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect from 12 PM to 5 PM today, due to 40 mph wind gusts and low relative humidity.

Temperatures are going to be very mild across the state by this afternoon. Everyone will have temperatures that are 5-20 degrees above average! Enjoy this while you can, because cooler weather is in store for the end of the week.