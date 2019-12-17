Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Closings & Delays
Clear

Albuquerque

20°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Edgewood

12°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
13°F Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Santa Fe

15°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Farmington

8°F Clear Feels like 0°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Durango

1°F Clear Feels like 1°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
12°F Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Las Vegas

5°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Roswell

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
20°F Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Las Cruces

29°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

The coldest air of the season is here and continuing to sink in today. Make sure to bundle up! High pressure moves overhead today, keeping skies sunny and winds calmer. Temperatures will gradually warm up starting Wednesday, through the weekend.

