Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Temperatures this week will be near average despite a midweek low-pressure system. Models can't agree on the timing, so rain in Albuquerque on Wednesday is difficult to pinpoint. The most likely scenario is rain starts after sunset and clears up quickly after sunrise on Thursday. Even with precipitation falling at the coldest part of the day, accumulations are not expected below 6,000'. Snow accumulations will affect travel above 8,000' by Thursday morning. Thursday looks like a good day to go skiing.

Another trough is expected by the end of the weekend. Not only is the timing in question, but the areal coverage of precipitation is not clear. Right now, this storm is expected to give us significantly less rain and snow than the Wednesday night system.