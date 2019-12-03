Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

This morning is starting out over 10 degrees warmer than yesterday on the east side of the state, this, as two air masses sit over NM. Temps will be much warmer to the east, and south today, while temps will be cooler to the northwest. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, with calm winds. The next system will start to bring rain, mix and some snow by Wednesday morning. This system will last through Thursday afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8″ is possible in the San Juans and Tusas Mountains.