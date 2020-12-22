Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are warming up nicely this afternoon, and it will be our warmest day of the week before a big cool down tomorrow. Winds are picking up, and wind advisories are in effect in central and northern New Mexico, but advisories for southern New Mexico will not begin until 6 p.m. The winds will gust out of the west, up to 50 mph for areas east of the central mountain chain, the east plains, Sangre de Cristos, Sacramento, and the Guadalupe Mountains. Winds will stay gusty through tomorrow as a cold front moves across the state, however shifting in from the north/northwest. Temperatures will plummet on Wednesday behind the front, with highs dropping 10 to 25 degrees from today.

A light dusting of snow will fall in the San Juans, late tonight through Wednesday morning. The Tusas and northern Sangre de Cristos may see some light flurries tonight and tomorrow. Winds will calm on Thursday, and temperatures will start to climb by Christmas Day.

