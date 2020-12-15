Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A quick system is moving across the state today, bringing snow and strong wind. There are many spots with snow-covered and slick roadways in central, north-central, and northeast New Mexico this morning. Snow showers will last through the morning, before clearing west to east this afternoon. Winter weather advisories are in effect for northeast New Mexico, where a few inches of snow accumulation is possible. Wind advisories are in effect for eastern New Mexico, as winds are expected to gust to around 50 mph. Temperatures will be chilly, and the wind will make it feel even colder, so be sure to dress warmly today. Sunshine will spread across the state during the afternoon and evening.