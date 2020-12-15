Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming to an end for New Mexico this afternoon, but the wind will continue through the evening. Wind advisories are in effect through 5 p.m. for southeastern New Mexico, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Temperatures are staying cool today, but we will start to warm up to near normal temperatures on Wednesday.
