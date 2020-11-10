Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday is a cool and breezy day. Temperatures will stay chilly through the afternoon, especially for the northern half of the state.

Winds will come in from the northwest, picking up speed in eastern New Mexico. Max wind gusts up between 20-40 mph are possible in the plains and east mountains. Tonight is going to be frigid, with lows in the teens, twenties, and low 30s. Wednesday will be dry and sunny, with slightly warmer daytime temperatures.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss