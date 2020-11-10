Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday is a cool and breezy day. Temperatures will stay chilly through the afternoon, especially for the northern half of the state.

Winds will come in from the northwest, picking up speed in eastern New Mexico. Max wind gusts up between 20-40 mph are possible in the plains and east mountains. Tonight is going to be frigid, with lows in the teens, twenties, and low 30s. Wednesday will be dry and sunny, with slightly warmer daytime temperatures.

