Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cool front is moving through southeast New Mexico this afternoon, keeping winds a bit breezy, but the wind will calm down throughout the afternoon and evening. Wildfire smoke will drift south with the front, and hazier skies are expected across the state today. Air quality is moderate, and borderline unhealthy for sensitive groups. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity if you have health concerns.

Despite the cool front, temperatures will stay hot today, only dropping a few degrees. Near-record and record heat will be possible in a few spots this afternoon. Temperatures across the state will be typical of August, not October. Temperatures will be just as hot across the state on Wednesday. Skies will stay hazy and winds calm.