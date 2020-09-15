NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are already in place over the San Juan Mountains, and more mountain showers will develop this afternoon in the northern mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. Showers will move southwest, and some will move into the surrounding lower elevations of the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Durango area, and the Four Corners. The weather is expected to dry out, even more, tomorrow, with only a chance for isolated showers in southeast New Mexico on Wednesday. Temperatures are warming today, and the warm-up will continue until tomorrow, with warmer than normal temperatures. Wildfire hazy continues to sit over New Mexico, but it will not be too bad today, and air quality will stay healthy. As the jet stream digs southward on Wednesday and Thursday, smoke and hazy skies will be much more noticeable in NM, especially the northern half of the state.
Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: