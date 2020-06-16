Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are developing in the mountain elevations this afternoon, and will become widespread around the I-25 corridor, from Raton down to Deming, through this afternoon and evening. ABQ has a good chance for storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds between 30-50 mph are possible, with dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. There maybe be some dry storms that output strong winds as well. Temps will warm back into the upper 80s to mid 90s today. Winds will come in from the south/southwest. Some smoke may be noticeable in western New Mexico today.

Tomorrow will be drier, with rain only in far eastern/southeast New Mexico during the late afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will start to see a dry spell for the rest of the week.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect until tonight in southern Colorado, with wind gusts possible up to 45 mph.