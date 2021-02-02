Erica’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up big time, climbing into the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer for much of the state, with near-record and record high temperatures expected.

Winds will be breezy in the east mountains this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be windier across most of the state, with gusts up to around 35 to 40 mph possible. Rain and snow will start in the mountains of southern Colorado Tuesday night, lasting through Thursday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories will go into effect for the San Juans at 6 a.m. Thursday. 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. New Mexico mountains may see around 2 to 5 inches, accumulating Wednesday night through Thursday midday.