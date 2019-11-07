Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

It’s a messy start to the day, with patchy dense fog in Albuquerque and central NM, wintry mix in the NE, and east central NM, and rain showers to the southeast. The biggest threat looks to be the freezing rain coming down along I-40 between ABQ and Tucumcari, and the rest of east central NM. Use caution, as roads will be icy.

Wintry mix will end around noon, and a few showers will linger into the evening as a backdoor cold front pushes south through the state. Temperatures will be chilly today, especially east of 1-25. Grab your warmer jackets!