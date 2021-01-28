Warmer temperatures Thursday with partly cloudy skies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer than yesterday, thanks to the heat-trapping cloud cover and the warming trend we are on. Today will be a milder day, with highs in the 40s and 50s for most of the state. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy, and a few spotty showers will be possible in far southern New Mexico, as moisture streams into the state. Winds will be breezy, up to around 20-25 mph, in northeast New Mexico.

Tomorrow will be a similar day, with partly cloudy skies and even warmer temperatures. However, winds will become gusty out of the southwest. The west side of the state will see gusts up to around 35 mph, but most of New Mexico will see winds to around 25 mph. The next winter storm will arrive during the late evening of Friday night, moving through quickly by Saturday morning. Snow is expected for northern and western New Mexico, with up to a few inches of accumulation in the higher terrain. Some scattered rain will be possible in southern and eastern NM. The storm will likely clear out during Saturday morning, but the strong northwesterly winds will kick into high gear on Saturday, gusting up to around 45 mph in eastern NM.