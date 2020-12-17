Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another frigid morning in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, with temperatures in the single digits, teens, and temps are in the 20s and low 30s for central and southern New Mexico. Winds will be mostly light today, shifting in from the southwest, and bringing in warmer air by this afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer today.

A cold front will move in tonight, and snow will start in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains after 5 p.m., and snow will be possible in the northern mountains through Friday evening. The system will move out late Friday night, leaving everyone dry this weekend. Snow will be limited to the mountain elevations to the north. Snowfall totals will be low, with only a couple of inches possible in the Sangre de Cristos by Friday night, and the San Juans could see around 3-8″.

