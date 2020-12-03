Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry but freezing cold across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are starting in the single digits, teens, and low 20s during the commute, and wind will make it feel even colder. Make sure to wear coats, gloves, and layers this morning. Today will stay cool, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will stay sunny for all, and the wind will be generally light, aside from some breezes up to 25-30 mph in the northeast highlands. High pressure builds over the southwest today, which will keep the weather pattern quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm up by around 5-10 degrees tomorrow, and stay warmer than normal through next week.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery