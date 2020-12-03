Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry but freezing cold across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are starting in the single digits, teens, and low 20s during the commute, and wind will make it feel even colder. Make sure to wear coats, gloves, and layers this morning. Today will stay cool, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will stay sunny for all, and the wind will be generally light, aside from some breezes up to 25-30 mph in the northeast highlands. High pressure builds over the southwest today, which will keep the weather pattern quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm up by around 5-10 degrees tomorrow, and stay warmer than normal through next week.
Latest New Mexico News:
- 2 longtime Democratic New Mexico senators vacate seats early
- New Mexico senator co-authors NYT opinion piece on oil, gas industry
- Las Vegas Mayor credits community for county’s progression into ‘yellow’ tier
- New Mexico ski areas hoping to open soon
- State’s ‘Red to Green’ levels impact businesses, unemployment