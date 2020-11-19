NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is above freezing and even mild in the 40s and 50s across New Mexico. Winds have stayed breezy across the east plains, and the wind will become gusty again today. The northeast highlands can expect wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. The rest of New Mexico will see lighter wind gusts, between 20-30 mph. The wind will allow for more downslope warming and record temperatures across the state this afternoon. Roswell will be warming around ten degrees from yesterday, into the upper 80s today. Be sure to wear layers today, as this morning is cool but the afternoon will be warm and even hot! Skies will be mostly sunny, aside from cloud development over the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristos. On Friday, a cold front will start moving south into the state and cooling temperatures gradually Friday and Saturday. Rain and snow will be possible in far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado on Saturday.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: