NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mostly in the 20s and 30s this morning, a slight warm-up from yesterday morning. The warming trend continues today, with highs ranging from the 40s to 70s across the state. Some high clouds will move into the state, especially south of I-40, and winds will be breezy again in the east mountains and plains. Max wind gusts will be up to around 30 mph. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico on Friday, bringing the chance for some spotty rain showers in Eddy and Lea counties, along with a temperature cool down for the east. Western New Mexico will be unaffected by this, warming up even more tomorrow.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: