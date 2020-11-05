Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning is dry and clear, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. High pressure will be strong over New Mexico today, keeping skies clear and temperatures warm. Near-record and record warm temps are expected again today, but this is our last day before temperatures start to cool down. Winds will be breezy at times this afternoon in southern NM. Friday will be a few degrees cooler than today, mainly because of thicker cloud cover moving into the state.

By Saturday, scattered rain showers will move in, starting during the afternoon, and lasting into Sunday morning. Snow will start in the San Juans by Saturday morning, adding up through Sunday midday.