Winter storm moves out of New Mexico; some roads remain snow-packed, icy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A historic winter storm that blanketed almost all of New Mexico is snow is slowly coming to an end. Winter weather will continue for parts of northeastern New Mexico through tonight.

Snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, where a Blizzard Warnings was previously in effect late this morning. However, winds have fallen below the threshold for blizzard conditions. Winds may still gust to as high as 40 mph through this evening though. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight.