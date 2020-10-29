NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winter storm has moved out of New Mexico, leaving behind loads of snow on the east side of the state. Roads are snow-covered and icy for the commute along I-40 near Tucumcari, in the northeast highlands, and in and around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Give yourself extra travel time if this is your neck of the woods. Much of the snow will melt today, as temperatures warm up 5-15 degrees and sunshine returns in full. Temperatures will keep on a warming trend through Saturday, climbing back near normal. The weather will be quiet and dry through next week.
Winter storm moves out of New Mexico; some roads remain snow-packed, icy
