Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across the state this morning, and temps are chilly behind it, but mild ahead of it. The front is bringing some breezy winds this morning, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for Lea County until 11 a.m., with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for southern Colorado, as winds are expected to pick up out of the northwest and gust 30-40 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler today. Dropping 20-30 degrees in eastern New Mexico, and around 5-15 degrees cooler for central and western New Mexico. The cool air will continue to settle into the state through Friday. Tonight will be cold, and freeze warnings are already in effect for southern Colorado for Friday morning’s lows. Friday will be the coolest day of the week across the state, and temps will start heating back up for the weekend.