The winter storm moves in this morning, pushing south through the east side of New Mexico during the day. Highest snowfall totals are expected in the Sangre de Cristos, especially near Raton.

Wind will be breezy today behind the cold front, gusting up to 40 mph in some spots, including Albuquerque. Temperatures will be 10-30 degrees colder than yesterday, especially on the east side of the state.

An overnight freeze is likely tonight in many spots.

