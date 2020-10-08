NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s for most of the state this morning, but it will be another hot day! Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees warmer than normal. Not many spots will break record daily high temperatures today, but the heat continues into the weekend. Wind will shift in from the west, aiding in downslope warming and a couple of record hot days in the plains for Friday and Saturday. Winds stay quiet today but will become increasingly windy through the weekend, with the windiest day on Sunday. Sunshine is expected for all, but smoky haze will be noticeable again today through Saturday. Westerly winds will also blow smoke into the lower Rio Grande Valley from the Cow Canyon Fire in the Gila Mountains.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
