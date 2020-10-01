Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across northern and western New Mexico this morning, so be sure to grab your jacket! Today will be a cooler day for eastern New Mexico as a backdoor cold front comes in from the east. Temperatures will be five to twenty degrees cooler for central and eastern New Mexico this afternoon compared to yesterday. There will be an east canyon wind in the metro this morning, but winds will calm for the afternoon. Skies stay sunny and dry today. Friday will warm up a bit across the state, and cloud cover will move in. The weekend is looking unseasonably warm, but comfortable, with dry and sunny skies.