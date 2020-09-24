Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cool morning with temperatures falling into the 30s and low 40s in northern and western New Mexico. Temperatures are starting a bit warmer in Albuquerque, southern and far eastern New Mexico with temps in the 50s and 60s. Today will be a hot day, with highs in the 80s and low 90s expected. The heatwave will peak tomorrow and Saturday with near-record and record high temperatures possible across the state. Dry air spreads into New Mexico today, keeping the majority of the state dry. Only a few spot showers will be possible in Otero, Dona Ana, and Eddy Counties. The dry spell continues through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss