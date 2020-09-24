NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cool morning with temperatures falling into the 30s and low 40s in northern and western New Mexico. Temperatures are starting a bit warmer in Albuquerque, southern and far eastern New Mexico with temps in the 50s and 60s. Today will be a hot day, with highs in the 80s and low 90s expected. The heatwave will peak tomorrow and Saturday with near-record and record high temperatures possible across the state. Dry air spreads into New Mexico today, keeping the majority of the state dry. Only a few spot showers will be possible in Otero, Dona Ana, and Eddy Counties. The dry spell continues through the middle of next week.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: